Road shut for hours after woman hit by bus
- Published
An elderly woman is in hospital with multiple injuries after being hit by a bus.
Emergency services, including the Great North Air Ambulance Service, were called to North Road, Durham, at about 11:45 BST.
The injured woman was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary for treatment.
Durham Police said the road was closed for several hours, but had since reopened.
Bus operators Go North East and Arriva North East said its services in the area had been affected.
