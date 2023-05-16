Most homes in West Sussex should now have running water following an outage affecting parts of the county, Southern Water has said.

A failure at a water supply plant in Hardham on Saturday left thousands of people with little or no water for several days.

The water company said on Tuesday that any low pressure and discolouration is normal and temporary as supplies return.

It apologised for the "distress and disruption", external and said bottled water can still be collected from Horsham Park and Ride and Billingshurst Football Club.