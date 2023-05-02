Woman who died in house was 'fantastic mother'
A woman who died after being found unresponsive in a house has been described by her mum as a "fantastic mother" who was "loved by everyone".
Essex Police was called to Rothmans Avenue, Chelmsford, just before 05:10 BST on Wednesday, 26 April.
Elise Mason, 37, died at the scene.
Mark Donovan, 38, of Rothmans Avenue, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court.
In a statement issued via Essex Police, which did not name her, Ms Mason's mother said: "I have not only lost my daughter, but I have lost my best friend too.
"Elise was a fantastic mother to her children and she was loved by everybody."
