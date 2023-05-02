Woman who died in house was 'fantastic mother'

Elise MasonEssex Police

Elise Mason, 37, died at Rothmans Avenue, Chelmsford, after she was found unresponsive there

At a glance

  • Police were called to an address in Rothmans Avenue, Chelmsford, in the early hours on 26 April

  • Elise Mason, 37, was found unresponsive and died at the scene

  • Mark Donovan, 38, has been charged with murder and is due at crown court

  • Ms Mason's mum describes her as a "fantastic mother" who was "loved by everyone"

A woman who died after being found unresponsive in a house has been described by her mum as a "fantastic mother" who was "loved by everyone".

Essex Police was called to Rothmans Avenue, Chelmsford, just before 05:10 BST on Wednesday, 26 April.

Elise Mason, 37, died at the scene.

Mark Donovan, 38, of Rothmans Avenue, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court.

In a statement issued via Essex Police, which did not name her, Ms Mason's mother said: "I have not only lost my daughter, but I have lost my best friend too.

"Elise was a fantastic mother to her children and she was loved by everybody."

Stephen Huntley/BBC

Police were called to the address in Rothmans Avenue in Great Baddow just before 05:10 BST on Wednesday

