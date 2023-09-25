More than 100 households in Jersey have so far applied for funding to switch their heating systems away from fossil fuels, the island's government has said.

The Government of Jersey said the 102 applications had resulted in more than £415,000 of funding being allocated under its low-carbon heating incentive.

The scheme provides eligible householders with up to £5,000 in match funding while low-income homes meeting certain criteria can access £10,000 without matching funds.

The initiative, backed by the local Climate Emergency Fund, was "integral to the island’s Carbon Neutral Roadmap", officials said.