Irish police vote to withdraw services in rota row

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris speaks to the media at the Association of Garda Superintendents conference at Killashee House in Naas, Co KildarePA/Brian Lawless

Belfast-born Drew Harris was sworn in as Garda commissioner in September 2018

At a glance

  • Irish police boss is accused of "blind inaction and a dogged single-minded approach," over rotas

  • Drew Harris has led An Garda Síochána (Irish police force) for five years

  • Gardaí have voted to withdraw voluntary overtime on all five Tuesdays in October and strike on 10 November if the current dispute is not resolved

  • The vote follows discontent over working conditions

The Garda (Irish police) Commissioner Drew Harris has been accused of "blind inaction", as officers voted to withdraw services due to a dispute over rotas.

The body presenting rank and file officers, the Garda Representatives Association (GRA) balloted its members over industrial action.

They voted at a special delegate conference in Kilkenny to withdraw voluntary overtime on all five Tuesdays in October and strike on 10 November if the current dispute is not resolved.

In September 99% of the association's 9,000 members gave a vote of no confidence in Commissioner Harris.

The former PSNI deputy chief constable, has led An Garda Síochána (Irish police force) for five years.

Mr Harris had announced plans to revert to pre-pandemic rotas, under which officers would return to six-day working weeks, followed by four days off.

This proved unpopular with rank and file gardaí, many of whom want to keep Covid-era rotas, where shifts are longer but they work four days on and four off.

Last year, the GRA said the six-day week would mean 47 additional days on duty per year for some members, increasing commuting and childcare costs.

After months of negotiations with the GRA, Mr Harris said last month that he was proceeding with the six-day rota, despite the objections.

The GRA board said that it had been hoped that, in the past two weeks Commissioner Harris would "take stock of the feelings on the ground with frontline Gardai struggling with stress and low morale caused by uncertain working conditions and a poor working environment".

"However, what we have been met with is blind inaction and a dogged single minded approach to the rosters situation which has strengthened our resolve and reiterates our lack of confidence in the Commissioner's leadership," the board added.

In a statement to Irish national broadcaster RTÉ, Garda management said Tuesday's meeting the GRA was one part of "long-standing efforts" by all parties to get collective agreement on a new roster.

"A final decision regarding next steps has not been made," a spokesperson said, with all parties asked to consider possible next steps.

There is another meeting on Thursday.

