People in Alderney have packed and donated about 220 boxes for Ukrainian refugees who are in Poland.

The donations include sanitary wear, nappies, blankets and clothes, project bosses said.

Barbara Benfield, from charity Age Concern, said: "The generosity of people has been amazing. You just can't thank people enough."

Guernsey Post, which is working with a Polish charity which runs a large distribution centre, is providing free post to Poland.