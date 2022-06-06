In pictures: Enduro World Series hits the Tweed Valley

EWS

The Tweed Valley trails are recognised as some of the best in the world

Mountain biking fans descended on the Tweed Valley at the weekend for the first round of the 2022 Enduro World Series (EWS).

Racing took centre stage on the top trails through the Scottish Borders but a free festival was also held.

A range of events were put on for biking fans and outdoor enthusiasts from Thursday until Sunday.

A worldwide audience helped to boost the area's profile as a mecca for the sport.

EWS

A free festival accompanied the mountain biking events in the Borders

Scottish fans turned out in force and their efforts were rewarded when homegrown heroes made it onto the podium.

Ella Conolly won the women's race ahead of Bex Baraona, while Innes Graham finished third in the men's event behind American winner Richie Rude.

The series returns later this month with round two in Austria and Slovenia.

EWS

The Tweed Valley provided the backdrop for the first round of this year's series

EWS

Top racers from around the world competed in the Borders

EWS

Events for cycling fans of all ages were staged across the weekend

EWS

Competition was intense throughout the EWS event

EWS

Big crowds turned out to enjoy the festival held alongside the racing

EWS

The racing was fast and furious on the Tweed Valley routes

EWS

Sunshine graced much of the event in the Scottish Borders

