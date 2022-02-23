All children in Jersey aged five to 11 will soon be offered two Covid-19 vaccines.

The move follows recent advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the Government of Jersey said.

Vulnerable children in the age group have already been called up for the vaccine.

The wider roll-out was expected to start in April, with at least a 12-week gap between doses, the government said.

The vaccination programme for children aged five to 11 will be a delivered at Fort Regent so that parents and carers can be with their child when they are receiving the vaccine, it added.