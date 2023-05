Cannabis with an estimated street value of more than €3.9m (£3.389m ) has been seized by gardaí (Irish police).

Garda stopped a car in Balbriggan, Dublin, shortly after 19:00 local time on Friday.

They found 187kg of cannabis herb and 30kg of cannabis resin.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is being held for questioning at a garda station in north Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.