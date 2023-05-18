Suicide prevention strategy gets unanimous support
A five-year suicide prevention strategy for the Isle of Man has received unanimous support in Tynwald.
Official statistics show there were 156 deaths by suicide between 2006 and 2021 on the island.
Joney Faragher MHK said the island was facing a "preventable crisis".
Members also agreed government funding for the 20-point action plan should be identified by October.
The plan published by the public health directorate aims to review personal, social, health and economic education in schools and developing a "real time" database which would spot "emerging trends, and links" with other deaths.
The body said it had an overall target of "zero deaths".
'Save lives'
Ms Faragher, who put the report forward in Tynwald, said the island's high suicide rate was a "painful reflection" of the lack of current support systems for those struggling with mental health.
She called on members to back the strategy to "save lives" and stop families being "shattered in the wake" of suicide.
The plan used "substantial local research" by hearing the experiences of "people who were experts by experience" to gain a deeper understanding of factors unique to the island, she added.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan highlighted £100,000 of funding already set aside by Treasury for dedicated support services for families bereaved by suicide.
He requested departments and boards identify necessary resources no later than Feb 2024.
But Rushen MHK Michelle Haywood said the island could not "afford to wait to take action" and called for funding for resources to be identified by October.
Members backed the allocation of funds by the earlier date and the strategy was supported unanimously.
