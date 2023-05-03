A teenager has been arrested after three men were seriously hurt in a fight involving machetes in a park.

The victims, aged 28, 26 and 25, suffered stab wounds in Palfrey Park in Walsall at about 16:00 BST on Monday, police said.

They were taken to hospital and are in a stable condition, the force added.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous injury.

A police dispersal order has also been put in place covering the park until 16:30 on Thursday.

Insp Pete Poolton said officers hoped it would help ease fears in the community.

"We have increased visible patrols in this area to offer reassurance and the Section 35 dispersal order allows us to disperse groups of people we think may be causing problems," he added.