Major rescue operation after two people swept into the sea
A major rescue operation was launched after two people were swept into the sea.
Falmouth Coastguard said the pair were cut off by the tide at Bassett's Cove, west of Portreath, Cornwall, and swept into the sea from a rock at about 18:00 BST on Monday.
One of them was pushed by the sea into a cave and trapped for several hours, it said.
The coastguard added the two people were rescued after a large operation involving two helicopters, three lifeboats, two coastguard rescue teams, police and paramedics.
Dan Wickins, from Falmouth Coastguard, said it was a challenging rescue due to the swell and terrain.
He said: "It was a very major rescue - very tricky technically for our teams."
The pair were taken to hospital.
Mr Wickins added: "They were obviously very cold with some injuries due to being washed against the rocks."
