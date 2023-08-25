Trees to be removed as 'threat' to water tower
At a glance
Large refurbishments to a water tower's utilities in Guernsey will take place for the first time since it was built almost 100 years ago
The Forest Road site provides water to about 10,000 customers
Trees will be cut down to "ensure the continued structural security of the tanks", but new biodiversity will be created to offset the loss
A water tower in Guernsey is undergoing its largest refurbishment works since it was built almost 100 years ago.
Guernsey Water said work to its site on Forest Road would provide increased water supplies to southern parishes.
The tower and two water reservoirs provide water to about 10,000 customers on the island.
Carl Falla, capital delivery manager, said work would focus primarily on the service reservoir tanks.
The tanks hold approximately 22,000,000 litres (528,344 gallons) of treated water.
“Ensuring these tanks are secure - both structurally and in terms of water quality - is essential to the continued supply of wholesome drinking water to the southern parishes," Mr Falla said.
The company said large pines would be removed from the site to "ensure the continued structural security of the tanks", but it would offset by plans to introduce new biodiversity including "a pond with specific planting".
Mr Falla said: "It is regrettable that the existing pines will need to come down, however, these trees are reaching the end of their life and do pose a very real threat to the security of the tanks."
Three pines will be removed from 28 August, and wider site works scheduled for 2024.
