Four teenagers arrested after 'linked' attacks
Four teenagers have been arrested after three boys were attacked and another robbed in incidents being linked by police in Arnold.
On Monday evening, a 16-year-old was approached in St Mary's Park by teenagers who threatened him with a knife and took his bag, and a 13-year-old was assaulted.
The next day, at about 17:15 GMT, a 13-year-old suffered a split lip and bruised eye after being attacked outside a shop in Front Street.
Later that day, a 14-year-old was assaulted by a group of youths in Redhill Road, with a car in nearby Calverton Road damaged later in the evening.
A 15-year-old boy has been detained on suspicion of robbery, causing grievous bodily harm without intent, affray, possession of a knife/sharply pointed article in a public place and criminal damage.
A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm, affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and criminal damage.
Another 13-year-old boy was held on suspicion of affray, while a 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.
All four have been interviewed and released on conditional bail.