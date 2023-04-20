A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was raped in a toilet cubicle in a city centre bar.

The victim was assaulted in OMG bar on Victoria Street in Liverpool on 3 April after the door was opened from the outside, Merseyside Police said.

A 24-year-old man has been held on suspicion of rape and is being questioned in custody.

The force still wants to speak to a woman who helped the girl after the attack.

Det Insp Leanne Toole said it was an "absolutely abhorrent attack on a vulnerable teenage girl".