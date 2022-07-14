Work starts on city centre hotel
Construction has started on a 100-room five-storey city centre hotel.
Hotel Indigo, next to Coventry railway station, had been expected to open in early 2021, in time for the city's tenure as City of Culture.
The project was delayed during the coronavirus pandemic with a financial backer only secured last year.
It is now set to open in winter 2023, the city council has said.
The £20m development at Friargate will bring 40 full-time jobs to the city, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Jim O'Boyle, in charge of city development, described Friargate as a “prime site overlooking the city” and that it cemented the city's growing reputation as a visitor destination.