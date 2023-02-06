Feedback invited on council's care changes

The council has been working out its budget plans for the next financial year

People in Derby have until Friday to give their feedback on council plans to reduce some care services in the city.

Derby City Council says changes are needed to help it deliver a balanced budget for the next financial year.

The authority is proposing to reduce the number of families its early care team works with, review the scope of existing care packages for adults and employ fewer occupational therapists.

A consultation on the changes is open until 10 February.

It has been set up alongside the main budget consultation, which closed last week.

The authority has said its financial planning must address a £34m funding gap.

