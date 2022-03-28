A lorry has hit a bridge in Plymouth almost seven months after it was damaged by a different lorry.

The bridge, at Ashford Hill in Mutley, was closed to trains in August causing disruption to rail services in and out of the South West.

The latest incident happened at about 1:30pm BST on Monday.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: "The bridge has been examined and it remains safe with no significant damage.

"Trains are now running over it as normal."