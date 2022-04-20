Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to passengers at a train station.

The man was among a group of men who were "causing a disturbance" on a train just after 19:30 BST on Saturday, said British Transport Police (BTP).

When the train pulled into Starcross, south Devon, "one of the men got off, dropped his trousers and exposed himself to passengers still on-board the train", said officers.

The man, who is described as slim, in his 20s, with dark brown hair and some teeth missing, was also holding a tree branch.