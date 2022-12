A council is expected to allocate an extra £400,000 to a town regeneration scheme that has been heavily criticised by local businesses.

Contractors started digging up Market Place in North Walsham earlier in the autumn.

The project, already costed at £1.3m, will ban general traffic from the town centre during the day, will widen pathways, external and will install new bike racks.

North Norfolk District Council said the extra cash was needed because of the rising cost of fuel, labour and materials.