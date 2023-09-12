Singer's gig etiquette for concerts goes viral
At a glance
A singer-songwriter says she "caused quite a stir" when her "gig etiquette" list went viral on X
Lucy May Walker, from Redditch, drew it up after some people talked during her intimate concert gigs
The list includes "don't talk during the show" and urges audience members to "read the room" before singing along
More than 1.5 million people have viewed the post with hundreds commenting on it
- Published
A singer-songwriter who drew up a list of "gig etiquette" advice for people coming to her tour said she was amazed as it went viral online.
Lucy May Walker, from Redditch, Worcestershire, came up with the list which included "don't talk during the show" and "be in the moment".
She posted it on X, external, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday and more than 1.5 million people have viewed her post.
Ms May Walker said: "It's caused quite a stir!"
Hundreds of people commented with some supporting her idea while others described the list as "too intense" and "condescending".
Ms May Walker said she came up with the list after nine years of performing live during which most people were respectful.
"But I feel like sometimes there's always like two or three people that chat in a room and they just ruin it," she said.
Suggestions on the list included not talking until the interval, not using flashes when taking photos and "read the room" before singing along.
On her original post on X, the singer added it was for this tour as "it is just me on stage, acoustic, playing super intimate rooms".
"These rules are really specific for my kind of music," Ms May Walker told BBC Hereford and Worcester.
"I'm not talking about all gigs although I still will never understand why someone would buy a ticket to any show and then talk through it, even in an arena."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk, external