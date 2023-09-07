Arrest after man stabbed in group attack
Published
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was stabbed during an attack by a group in a park.
Derbyshire Police said the man, in his 20s, was assaulted by a group of teenagers in Sawley Park - near the medical centre - at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday.
The victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds but is expected to make a full recovery.
The 15-year-old, from the Long Eaton area, was held on suspicion of assault and released on bail.
The force said there would be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days, but added the stabbing was believed to be an isolated incident.
