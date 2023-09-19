A pedestrian is in hospital in a critical condition after being hit by a van.

The woman, in her 60s, was hit by a Citroen Relay on the southbound carriageway of the A1 at Little Paxton, in Cambridgeshire, just before 21:00 BST on Monday.

Police said the woman was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where she was "fighting for her life".

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was helping police with their inquiries.