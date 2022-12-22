Bedroom fire caused by overheated phone charger
- Published
A house fire that destroyed a bedroom was caused by a phone charger that had been left on and overheated, a fire service has said.
Crews were alerted to the fire by a passer-by who saw smoke coming from the Essex property.
The fire happened on Pendle Drive, Basildon, at about 13:30 GMT on Wednesday.
Essex County Fire and Rescue said no-one was in the property at the time and two dogs escaped unharmed.
The service praised the passer-by who saw smoke coming from the window of the terraced home.
Scott Fretton, station manager, said crews "did an excellent job to contain the fire to the bedroom".
"It appears a phone charger had been left switched on and, even though it wasn't plugged into anything, it overheated and started a fire."
He urged people not to leave chargers unattended and away from anything flammable like a bed or sofa.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external