The club said a crest is "one of the most important representations of any football club" which "matters deeply" to supporters, so it wanted to hear the thoughts of fans before making any decisions.

A survey is being sent to about 27,000 people made up of home supporters who have bought a match or season ticket over the past two seasons.

The club wanted to know what Cambridge United meant to them, their views on the current design and thoughts on what any change should include.

Chief executive officer, Alex Tunbridge, said: "This is an important project and one we need to approach in a spirit of genuine partnership and consultation with the people who matter most - our fans.

"Transparency is the key - our supporters and our staff will be consulted and communicated with throughout the whole process.

"Wherever we end up, we want it to be truly a team effort."

Brand identity specialist North, which is doing the work pro bono, external, said it would "approach the work on the crest with the utmost care and consideration".

North's founding partner, Sean Perkins, said: "Any crest needs to truly represent the spirit of Cambridge United and what makes the club so special."

The club said the consultation runs until 14 June.