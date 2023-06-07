Almost 90% of bike thefts reported in England in 2022 went unsolved, according to figures from the House of Commons Library.

The research commissioned by the Liberal Democrats shows that no suspect was identified in 89.2% of the 77,201 cases, while there were charges in 1,071 (1.7%) of thefts.

It is a slight increase on 2021 when 89% of 73,979 bike thefts were unsolved.

One cyclist said having her bicycle taken had "deterred me from cycling".