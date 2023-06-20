The body of a man has been found in a Leeds park, police have said.

West Yorkshire Police said the body was discovered when officers were called to an area of Meanwood Park, near Hustlers Row, at about 08:05 BST on Tuesday.

The force said the area has been cordoned off and "enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the man's death".

The park is in the Headingley area of the city and has woodland and a nature reserve.

