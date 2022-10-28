Torbay Council has agreed to borrow an extra £8m to help complete several building projects, despite criticism from the opposition Conservative group.

The ruling Liberal Democrat and Independent administration said extra cash was needed because the projects had been impacted by rising inflation, increased construction costs and economic instability.

At a meeting on Thursday, an increase to the council’s back-up capital fund – by £8m to a new total of £12m – was approved.

The projects include the 120-bedroom Harbour View hotel, delayed due to the collapse of previous contractor Midas.