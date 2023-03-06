Ms Taylor said it was not uncommon for a diagnosis to take time, in many cases more than 10 years.

She said it had affected her life in many ways - during school and then in the workplace, when she needed to take time off due to the pain, which made her feel like she was letting people down.

At its worst, she said she could take up to 30 tablets a day, including morphine and tramadol.

She has had already had surgery, but has been told her endometriosis has returned and she now needs a bowel resection.

But she said the waiting list was "horrendous" and her mental health was now really low.

"Every single month it's the same thing of just not coping," she said.

She added her medication was inducing menopause, which at the age of 25 was "not the greatest thing".

She is now attempting to raise enough money to pay for the operation privately, and hopes diagnosis and treatment for other women will improve.

"The state of how things are for women with this condition is just not good enough - the waiting times, lack of care in the meantime," she said.