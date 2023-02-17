A new multi-million pound campus is ready to open its doors to students in Dumfries.

The University of the West of Scotland (UWS) development is co-located with Dumfries and Galloway College.

The facilities at the site include "ultra-realistic simulated healthcare wards" and an immersive learning suite.

Prof James Miller, principal and vice-Chancellor at UWS, said the investment showed its commitment to delivering outstanding higher education in the area.

"We are extremely proud that our campuses are drivers of change and economic development in the communities in which they are based," he said.

"We are pleased to be able to continue - and build on - the important contribution we make across Dumfries and Galloway."