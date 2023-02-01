Reusable wood skip installed at La Collette
At a glance
Unwanted wood skip installed at La Collette so islanders can separate it from other materials
Material will be sent to Acorn to repurpose for resale, kindling or wood fuel products
Government says the skip will be part of an "ongoing effort to reduce waste" and "re-use natural materials in the island"
A separate skip for unwanted wood has been installed for islanders to use at La Collette.
The new skip at La Collette Household Recycling and Re-use Centre will allow people to segregate wooden items from other materials.
The government said it was part of an "ongoing effort to reduce waste and re-use natural materials".
Senior operations manager at Recycling, Piers Tharme, said it would support the new initiative to ensure materials are re-used.
He said: “It’s great to see Islanders have already started using the skip; reusing materials is always the best option to reduce waste and in turn reduce the effect of other disposal methods on the environment.”
Accepted wood includes beams, roof trusses, hardwoods, sheet material, floorboards, plywood, scaffold boards and large natural coloured pallet boards.
All materials received will be "prepared and sorted" by Acorn for resale to the public, and the remaining wood will be processed into kindling and other products.
Wood that is varnished, painted, badly damaged, split, rotten or containing woodworm will not be accepted.