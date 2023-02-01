Reusable wood skip installed at La Collette

A separate skip for unwanted wood has been installed for islanders to use at La Collette.

The new skip at La Collette Household Recycling and Re-use Centre will allow people to segregate wooden items from other materials.

The government said it was part of an "ongoing effort to reduce waste and re-use natural materials".

Senior operations manager at Recycling, Piers Tharme, said it would support the new initiative to ensure materials are re-used.

He said: “It’s great to see Islanders have already started using the skip; reusing materials is always the best option to reduce waste and in turn reduce the effect of other disposal methods on the environment.”