A council wrote off £1.6m of irrecoverable debt in 2020-21, according to an internal report.

That was over a third of the £4.7m written off in the history of Peterborough City Council (PCC).

About £707,000 was lost because companies went bankrupt or into administration, a figure higher than previous years due to Covid.

The authority's audit committee has asked for more details, saying it was not clear what had been written off.