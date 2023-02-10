A residential care home has been rated inadequate and placed in special measures.

Boulevard House in Mablethorpe was visited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in November.

In a report published on Friday, the CQC said it found breaches in relation to safeguarding, treatment and care.

Boulevard Care Ltd, which runs the home, said it had taken action to address the issues raised in the report.

The home, which provides accommodation and care for up to 15 people with learning disabilities, saw its overall rating drop from being good to inadequate after the inspection.

Debbie Ivanova, CQC's director for people with a learning disability and autistic people, said: "When we inspected Boulevard House it was concerning that we found a closed culture, which the provider hadn't taken action to identify or address, which put people at risk of harm."