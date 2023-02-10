Care home culture put residents at risk of harm
At a glance
Boulevard House's overall rating dropped from being good to inadequate after the inspection
The CQC said it found breaches in relation to safeguarding, treatment and care
Inspectors said a "closed culture" put service users at risk of harm
Boulevard Care Ltd, which runs the home, said it had taken action to address the issues raised in the report
A residential care home has been rated inadequate and placed in special measures.
Boulevard House in Mablethorpe was visited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in November.
In a report published on Friday, the CQC said it found breaches in relation to safeguarding, treatment and care.
Boulevard Care Ltd, which runs the home, said it had taken action to address the issues raised in the report.
The home, which provides accommodation and care for up to 15 people with learning disabilities, saw its overall rating drop from being good to inadequate after the inspection.
Debbie Ivanova, CQC's director for people with a learning disability and autistic people, said: "When we inspected Boulevard House it was concerning that we found a closed culture, which the provider hadn't taken action to identify or address, which put people at risk of harm."
Controlling behaviour
Language used in care plans and incident reports also demonstrated "an oppressive culture", she said.
"We also observed inequality as a staff member drank in the lounge, [but] people living at the home were told they couldn't in case of spillages.
"This controlling behaviour is totally unacceptable and vulnerable people using this service should expect to be treated with more dignity and respect."
Inspectors also raised concerns about physical intervention being used by staff without the required training, along with a lack of information on incident forms.
"Therefore, it wasn't clear if physical interventions were safe or justified for people using the service," Ms Ivanova said.
Boulevard Care Ltd managing director Martin Johnson said the company was very disappointed to receive an inadequate rating.
"This is the first downgrade in 35 years of operating multiple care locations," he said.
He said the issues raised at the inspection had all been rectified, with measures put in place to ensure "the improved levels of service do not slip again", including the appointment of a new registered manager.
"The quality care provision and wellbeing of clients has and continues to be our primary focus," he added.
