Council confiscating plants and gnomes, residents say
A London council has been "confiscating" plant pots and garden ornaments from a housing estate, saying they pose a fire safety risk, residents say.
Greenwich Council says the front gardens of Vanbrugh Park estate, south-east London, are impeding fire escapes from the building.
Residents say the area is the only access they have to personal outdoor green space, and have begun a petition to halt the council's "draconian" actions.
A meeting between councillors and residents is planned to "ensure that their estate meets all fire safety requirements."
'Draconian treatment'
In 2020, the council's fire safety report concluded the gardens posed no safety risk. But it says current measures are being reviewed in light of the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, which led to 72 deaths.
A number of residents say clearing the area will reduce privacy, safety, and wellbeing.
They also have concerns about a lack of shade with south-facing windows.
Their petition, which has 1,500 signatures, says, "the council has begun sending groups of men to the estate to confiscate pot plants, benches and other items kept in the gardens".
Alex Wheeler, chair of the Vanbrugh Park Residents Association, said council officers were "waging an unnecessary war on garden gnomes and pot plants".
Mr Wheeler says he was shocked at the "draconian treatment" of residents and the council's "refusal to work with our community to agree a sensible way forward."
Building regulations state entrances should have a width of at least 90cm, but the residents say the council is demanding 360cm.
Following the removal of plants, Richard Tacagni, an independent housing safety assessor, visited the site at the request of the residents.
Mr Tacagni says "there was no serious category one, or high-level category two, fire hazard caused by the presence of pot plants".
"There was nothing that would justify enforcement action."
Pat Slattery, cabinet member for housing, neighbourhoods and homelessness, said the safety of residents was "our top priority" and that "we have an absolute duty of care".
Ms Slattery also confirmed the council would be meeting with residents to "listen to concerns" and answer questions.
