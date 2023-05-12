East Cornwall has a new policing area commander who brings experience to the role from previous jobs in Devon and Cornwall and New Zealand.

Supt Rob Youngman has joined the Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly team after nearly 26 years in the force.

He will oversee operations across the region, including Launceston, Liskeard, St Austell, Newquay, Bodmin and Wadebridge, the force said.

His priorities will include having "the right staff in the right place" to engage and support communities when needed, he said.

Supt Youngman added: "I have gained an acute understanding of the nature of place; the advantages and challenges of living and policing in a force which covers well-known south west destinations with many vibrant, diverse communities.”

He added: “I will be working with teams to strive to enhance and ensure our service and links to the community are at the heart of my decision making, prioritisation and visibility.

“My thoughts and those of my colleagues remain to be heartfelt with the family, friends and communities impacted by recent incidents in East Cornwall and I remain grateful for the support provided by attending staff, and those from our partners in the wider emergency services.”

In his previous roles, Supt Youngman was responsible for investigating high level crime including serious assaults, sexual offences and drugs.

He continues in his role as Devon and Cornwall Police hostage and crisis negotiator.