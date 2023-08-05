Teenager dies in County Donegal crash

A 19-year-old man has died in a car crash in County Donegal.

It happened in Kerrykeel on Saturday at about 03:30 local time when the car he was driving hit a pole on the roadside.

His body has been removed from the scene.

A passenger who was travelling in the same vehicle is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The R246 road in Ranny is currently closed to allow forensic collision investigators to conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Diversions are in place.

Gardaí (Irish police) are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.