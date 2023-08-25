Anger over affordable homes standing empty
Concern is growing over the number of homes standing empty in a new development as Cornwall battles a housing shortage.
Residents said a number of flats in the Copperfields estate in Truro were empty up to three years after they were completed.
Persimmon Homes, the developer, said "unforeseen circumstances" with the build delayed the transfer of the properties.
Aster Group, which provides affordable housing, said the developer had experienced "build challenges".
It said it was working with them to ensure the homes were delivered as quickly as possible.
David Stone, who lives nearby, said it was "ridiculous" the homes remained empty amid soaring demand for affordable housing.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "There are a lot of people in Cornwall who could do with a bit of help to get housing so why have all these been left empty?
"This is ridiculous when people are talking about a housing crisis.”
Concerns have also been raised on social media by people living in the area.
One resident said: “They were actually finished before I moved onto the estate in 2020 but Persimmon haven’t handed them over to Aster Housing yet as there was a fault with the roof.”
Another said: “That’s awful when there are 36,000 homeless people in Cornwall."
The properties were built by Persimmon Homes with an affordable provision on the site of 107 homes.
The company has transferred more than 60 affordable homes and nine of the apartments to Aster Group.
There are three more blocks, containing 21 apartments, plus several flats over garages that are yet to be transferred.
Persimmon blamed the delay on “unforeseen circumstances”.
A spokesman said: “We are pleased to confirm we’ve completed the transfer of the first batch of apartments to our local housing association partner.
"Regrettably, unforeseen challenges during the build of these complex bespoke designs have extended the completion timeline for these properties.
“We apologise for any confusion or inconvenience and assure residents of our completion strategy for the transfer of the remaining properties which are all due to be transferred to the housing association imminently.”
Aster Group added: “Our development partner Persimmon has unfortunately experienced some build challenges at Copperfields and we’re working closely with them to ensure that all of our remaining homes are delivered as quickly as possible."
