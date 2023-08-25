Concern is growing over the number of homes standing empty in a new development as Cornwall battles a housing shortage.

Residents said a number of flats in the Copperfields estate in Truro were empty up to three years after they were completed.

Persimmon Homes, the developer, said "unforeseen circumstances" with the build delayed the transfer of the properties.

Aster Group, which provides affordable housing, said the developer had experienced "build challenges".