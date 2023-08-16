Boy, 11, saves sister choking on grape
A boy has been praised for saving his five-year-old sister's life when she choked on a grape.
Alfie used back blows between the shoulder blades to save Georgie, outside their home in Launceston, Cornwall.
He learnt the life-saving technique at a first aid course taught at his school.
His first aid teacher Joe Rice, said: "Just 90 minutes is enough for children to potentially learn enough to save a life."
"I ran to her and asked if she responded. I had to hit her in between her shoulder blades to get the grape out," Alfie explained.
The first time their mother Claire knew something was wrong was when she came around the corner of their house to see Alfie holding onto his sister and smacking her in between the shoulder blades.
"I was about to lay into him and say, 'Will you put your sister down'. Then I realised what was going on and I was like sudden panic," she told the BBC.
"[But Alfie] was quite chilled about it - I was so proud, really proud.
"I am just so grateful the school did this and Alfie had the confidence to do it."
