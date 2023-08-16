A boy has been praised for saving his five-year-old sister's life when she choked on a grape.

Alfie used back blows between the shoulder blades to save Georgie, outside their home in Launceston, Cornwall.

He learnt the life-saving technique at a first aid course taught at his school.

His first aid teacher Joe Rice, said: "Just 90 minutes is enough for children to potentially learn enough to save a life."