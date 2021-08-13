A team of Scottish and Norwegian scientists are sending robots to the face of a melting glacier to take samples.

The work is too dangerous for humans to do due to the risk of of huge chunks of ice breaking off - a process called calving - and collapsing on them.

The team are examining the Kronebreen glacier in Kongsfjorden in Norway's high Arctic.

The robots, which include an autonomous boat, a submarine and drones, are being used to measure freshwater run-off as the ice melts.

They are also assessing how the freshwater interacts with the saltier sea water coming into the fjord from the North Atlantic.