Firefighters rescue teenager stuck 20m up tree
A teenager had to be rescued by firefighters after they became stuck 20m (66ft) up a tree.
Crews, including the rope rescue team, were called to Kempston, near Bedford, on Friday afternoon and no-one was harmed.
It was on the day school broke up across the county, causing one person to comment on the service's Facebook post, external that it was the "first day of summer holiday madness!".
The fire service said: "Climbing can be a very dangerous activity without the right safety measures.
"We'd encourage any aspiring climbers attend an appropriate climbing facility under the right supervision; especially during the summer holidays.
"Ultimately, incidents like this can be avoided and may tie up resources from attending other emergencies."
