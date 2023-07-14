A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office that covers the East of England and beyond.

It comes into place from 09:00 BST on Saturday and remains in force until 23:59.

A number of visitor attractions have said they would close, including three National Trust properties in Norfolk, external, with some events called off due to the forecast.

Meteorologist Chris Bell, from WeatherQuest, said: "We could have gusts up to 45mph (72km/h) which are fairly unusual at this time of year."