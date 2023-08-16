Killed man was loving and kind, family say
- Published
A man who was stabbed to death was loving and kind, his family have said.
Harrsion Tomkins was attacked at a block of flats in Arthur Road, Crawley, West Sussex, at about 05:30 BST on Sunday.
The 25-year-old from Three Bridges was declared dead at the scene.
In a statement released by Sussex Police, Mr Tomkins' family said he was "loving, kind, humorous and will be sorely missed by so many".
The statement added: “His unwavering ability to see the good in others was key to his core values and this shone through in everything he did.
“In the short time Harrison has been with us he has made a wide-reaching positive impact – not only to his family and friends but also his work colleagues and everyone he knew."
Two men have been charged over Mr Tomkins' death.
Kaydon Prior, 23, of Hazelwick Avenue, Crawley, has been charged with murder, being in possession of an offensive weapon and assault by beating.
Jason Curtis, 22, of Lairdale Road, Lambeth, London, has been charged with one count of murder.
Both are due to appear before Crawley Magistrates later.
Det Ch Insp Emma Vickers said: “This is a truly tragic incident and our thoughts are with Harrison’s family at this difficult time.
“The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as we conduct our enquiries."
