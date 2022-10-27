T﻿wo people have died after a collision involving two cars and a lorry in the Republic of Ireland.

The incident happened at about 18:15 local time on the N2 in Castleblayney in County Monaghan.

The occupants of one of the cars, a man and a woman in their 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene, RTÉ News reported., external

Another woman in her 60s, who was a passenger in the second car, is in a critical condition in hospital in Drogheda, County Louth.

T﻿he road is closed while Gardaí (Irish police) investigate.

G﻿ardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have cash dam footage of the N2 between 18:05 and 18:30 to come forward.