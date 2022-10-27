Two die in three-vehicle Castleblayney crash
At a glance
The collision happened at around 18:15 on the N2 in Castleblayney in County Monaghan.
A man and a woman, both in their 60s, were prounced dead at the scene.
Another woman in her 60s is in a critical condition in hospital.
- Published
Two people have died after a collision involving two cars and a lorry in the Republic of Ireland.
The incident happened at about 18:15 local time on the N2 in Castleblayney in County Monaghan.
The occupants of one of the cars, a man and a woman in their 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene, RTÉ News reported., external
Another woman in her 60s, who was a passenger in the second car, is in a critical condition in hospital in Drogheda, County Louth.
The road is closed while Gardaí (Irish police) investigate.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have cash dam footage of the N2 between 18:05 and 18:30 to come forward.