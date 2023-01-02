Town's oldest shop to close after 200 years
A town's oldest store is set to close after more than 200 years of trading.
John Bull jewellers in Bedford, which opened in 1817, will shut its doors for the final time in early January.
Managing director Keith Peryer, 62, said he was unable to find a buyer when he decided to retire.
"The problem going forward is we're not seeing the youngsters, we're not seeing that next generation coming in the numbers you need in retail," he said.
"It's very difficult to survive."
He started in his role in 1999 and purchased the company from the Bull family in 2012.
"We're the oldest shop in Bedford," he said.
"I'm a bit disappointed it's closing as we tried to sell it without success. It's a profitable business."
He said the way people shopped has changed over the years.
"My children and grandchildren are shopping in a different way, they're online," he said.
He said the building, in a conservation area in the town centre, was being sold to a developer who was planning on converting part of it into flats, with retail units due to be retained at the front.
Christina Rowe, director of director of operations, for Bedford Business Improvement District, said: "John Bull & Co has been part of the retail landscape of Bedford town centre for over 200 years.
"The iconic ‘Bull Clock’ landmark on High Street will be a continual testament to the quality, style and length of service of our oldest store, which began on Bedford High Street."
The shop moved from its former premises on the High Street to St Peter's Street in 1964.
A clock that was made for the High Street store remains outside.
During World War One, its workshop was turned over to the war effort and time fuses were manufactured.
Mr Peryer said there was still a need for "high-end jewellers" in the town centre as people still like to see what they are buying but for "lower end jewellers there's more competition online ".
"I have mixed emotions but it's a natural conclusion for me to retire", he added.
