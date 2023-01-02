A town's oldest store is set to close after more than 200 years of trading.

John Bull jewellers in Bedford, which opened in 1817, will shut its doors for the final time in early January.

Managing director Keith Peryer, 62, said he was unable to find a buyer when he decided to retire.

"The problem going forward is we're not seeing the youngsters, we're not seeing that next generation coming in the numbers you need in retail," he said.

"It's very difficult to survive."