A fourth person has been charged in connection with a street fight in Nottingham.

Officers were called to Foxhall Road in the Forest Fields area of the city on 16 May after receiving reports of young men fighting with knives.

The incident left three people needing hospital treatment for injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

A 30-year-old, from Bulwell, Nottingham, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.