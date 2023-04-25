Man jailed for indecently assaulting children
At a glance
Michael Ashton jailed for two years and 11 months
The 38-year-old abused two girls between 2011 and 2017
He also physically assaulted one of his victims
Ashton also place on sex offenders register indefinitely
- Published
A man who indecently assaulted two young girls on the Isle of Man has been jailed.
Michael Ashton also physically assaulted one of the girls, grabbing her by the throat, punched her and caused her to bang her head on a sink.
He was sentenced to two years and 11 months for the abuse, which took place between April 2011 and April 2017.
The 38-year old was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and made subject to travel notification requirements.
Douglas Courthouse heard Ashton, of Malew Street in Castletown, physically assaulted one of the girls - who were both aged under 16 - after inappropriately touching her.
The abuse came to light when one of his victims told someone at her school about it and it was reported to social services.
Ashton denied the offending but was found guilty of three charges of indecent assault after a trial.
He pleaded guilty to one count of common assault.
Sentencing him, Deemster Graeme Cook said Ashton had shown little remorse and should be “thoroughly ashamed”.
The deemster also handed him a Sexual Offences Prevention Order restricting his contact with children under the age of 16 and preventing him from withholding information about relationships from his supervising officer.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook, external and Twitter, external? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk