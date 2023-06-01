Plan to convert bungalow into children's home
At a glance
A council has said a plan to convert a bungalow into a children's home should be approved
But residents and the local parish council in Northampton have objected
The proposal is for a children's home for seven to 18-year-olds
- Published
A proposed children's home should get planning permission despite a number of complaints, a council said.
Regional Therapeutic Homes wants to use the dormer bungalow in Greenhills Road, Northampton, as a children's home for seven to 18-year-olds.
It submitted a second application in March after pulling one just before Christmas due to "barrage of objections".
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said the amended plan should be passed.
The house would be extended to create four bedrooms, with another bedroom with an extended dormer in the roof space and another that would replace a conservatory.
The garage would be converted into a utility room, office and bathroom and the driveway would be extended to accommodate three cars, the application read.
Two full-time staff would be employed at the home at any one time.
The application will be decided by WNC's north planning committee, external after Kingsthorpe North councillor Sam Rumens asked for it to be considered by the committee.
He said residents were concerned about traffic and the potential overdevelopment of the site.
'Unbalance the community'
Previously, nearby residents said they worried about "delinquents [living] slap bang in the middle of a family and senior citizens' environment".
Another comment on the most recent application said: "Please take into consideration most of the neighbours around here have lived here many years and do not need a car park right on the front door step."
Kingsthorpe Parish Council also said it should be refused on the grounds it would be built in an "unsuitable location" and would "unbalance the make-up of the community".
A total of 17 people have objected to the plan going ahead and the application will be decided on 7 June.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830