A plan for a third cafe on Southend Pier has been scrapped after it was deemed "financially unviable".

Southend-on-Sea City Council's £10.5m pier restoration included the cafe to accompany two others that were recently built on the Essex landmark.

However, rising costs have been blamed for the decision to shelve it.

The council said it wanted to make sure there was enough money for further works on the pier to take place.