Plans for third cafe on seaside pier scrapped
Plans to build a new place to eat and drink on Southend Pier in Essex are abandoned
Rising costs have been blamed for the decision
The local council is spending £10.5m restoring the pier over a number of years
A plan for a third cafe on Southend Pier has been scrapped after it was deemed "financially unviable".
Southend-on-Sea City Council's £10.5m pier restoration included the cafe to accompany two others that were recently built on the Essex landmark.
However, rising costs have been blamed for the decision to shelve it.
The council said it wanted to make sure there was enough money for further works on the pier to take place.
Lazy Jacks and the Offshore restaurant opened to the public earlier this year.
Derek Jarvis, Conservative cabinet member for arts, culture, heritage and leisure, said the council wanted to make sure money went towards ongoing maintenance works, including the replacement of steel beams, decking and other structural elements.
"This work might not be so high profile or glamorous as the more obvious works are, but it is absolutely vital to maintain the pier for future generations and keep the jewel in our crown in good working order," he said.
