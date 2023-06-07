A new hospital for women and children is set to be built in Cornwall, the Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust (RCHT) has announced.

The new hospital, which is expected to cost £291m and be completed by 2028, will be built on the Trust's site in Truro.

It will bring together maternity, neonatal, paediatric, and obstetric and gynaecology services in one building and also become the new main entrance for the Royal Cornwall Hospital.

The project is part of the national New Hospital Programme.