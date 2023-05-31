Family's tribute to man who died during triathlon
- Published
A man who died while competing in a triathlon has been described as a "loving husband, father, and grandfather".
Andrew Ireland, 61, died while swimming in the Swansea Triathlon on Sunday.
Activity Event Wales, which organised the event, confirmed the death with "heavy hearts" and offered condolences to his family.
In a statement, Mr Ireland's family said they were "heartbroken", but had been comforted by the many messages of condolence and support they had received.
They added: "Andrew was a charity worker for the homeless and an avid supporter of Welsh football.
"He was a keen cyclist and triathlete, a member of Tondu Wheelers and a Parkrun regular."
They also thanked the emergency services, event organisers, volunteers and people who helped at the scene.